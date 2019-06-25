Lamoille County Sheriff's Department hosts opioid forum

HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) The Lamoille County community is gathering to talk about the opioid crisis Tuesday.
The Lamoille County Sheriff's Department is hosting the forum in Hyde Park which they say will be a call to action and gathering of hope.
They will remember Jenna Rae Tatro, who died in February from drug-related causes
Gov. Phil Scott will kick off the meeting at 6 p.m. by sharing the importance of taking a community approach and will sign legislation relating to substance misuse prevention.