Lamoille County aims to 'Drive out Racism' with car parades

For the second-straight weekend, The Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille County protested systemic racism by-way of a car parade. The group calls it, Drive Against Racism. Organizer Hannah Miller says the group's main goal is finding and recruiting people to take a stand against what many protesters are calling, systemic racism in America.

"Our goal with moving around Lamoille county is to access as many people as we can so that they can see that there is organizing going on," she says, "the purpose of this is to really try to see who wants to show up for this work and get people involved in longer-term work."

Over two-hundred vehicles showed up in Morrisville for last week's event; members of R.E.A.L. are hoping that even more vehicles will show up for the event being held in Stowe.

Protesters who arrived at the starting-line at Stowe Elementary School, Like Billi Dunham and Terrance Coley of Morrisville, say they are taking part in this event to make their stance known.

"It's a way of making sure that we keep this change moving forward.;" said Billi Dunham.

"Everybody is equal no matter what color their skin is or their gender," Terrance Coley said. "Everybody needs to be treated like a human being, period."

Others, like Micheline Lemay of Stowe, say that coming out and showing your support goes a long way to reaching other Vermonters.

"The more awareness that we can have around it, is very important," she said, "especially for some of the small towns in Vermont."

Organizers from R.E.A.L. say another event is planned for next weekend in Johnson.

