Legal clinic offers a chance for a clean slate

People with a criminal history can get their records cleaned during a legal clinic in Lamoille County Friday.

Under Vermont law, many misdemeanors and 14 different felony offenses can be wiped away after a certain period of time has passed.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan is partnering with Vermont Legal Aid, Lamoille Restorative Center, and the Lamoille County State's Attorney to host an expungement clinic in Hyde Park.

The clinic is open to the public by appointment or walk-in for charges or convictions originating in Lamoille and Chittenden counties.