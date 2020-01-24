Lamoille County man indicted on federal weapons charges

A Lamoille County man has been indicted on federal weapons charges in connection with confrontation with police last year.

Authorities say Christopher Mesick, 38, was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday for being a felon in possession of a firearm and with being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm.

Officials say troopers responded to his Main Street home in Jeffersonville last January for a welfare check. He was arrested after allegedly slurring and making threatening comments. Inside, troopers observed four rifles in the living room, including AR-15 style rifles with fixed bayonets and one with a 50-round magazine inserted. Mesick is a convicted felon from a 2017 aggravated assault conviction and is not allowed to own firearms.

Mesick pleaded not guilty to the charges.

