Lancaster man dies in motorcycle crash

New Hampshire state police say a motorcyclist has died after drifting off of Interstate 93 and striking a guardrail.

Police said 66-year-old Roland Leclerc, of Lancaster, New Hampshire, was pronounced dead at the scene in New Hampton on Thursday. Police believe he may have had a medical event that caused him to lose control and drive off the road.

Police are still investigating the crash.

