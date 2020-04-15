Landfill company sues project opponents, alleges defamation

A waste systems company that’s proposed a 180-acre landfill near a New Hampshire state park has filed a defamation lawsuit against project opponents.

Casella Waste Systems hasn’t yet filed an application for the landfill proposed in Dalton, near Forest Lake State Park.

The Caledonian-Record reports the lawsuit, filed in Merrimack County, alleges Jon Swan, the Forest Lake Association and Save Forest Lake disparaged the reputation of the company and CEO John Casella by publishing false statements.

Swan said he stands by everything he's done.

The lawsuit asks for an injunction and order against the defendants saying they defamed the company and damages.

