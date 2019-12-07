Landfill expansion review

New Hampshire residents have voiced their opinions at a public hearing for a 5.71-acre expansion of a local landfill.

North County Environmental Services seeks a modification to its permit that could potentially accommodate a million tons of waste.

Bethlehem resident Brian Cook says the parent company behind the landfill, Casella Waste Systems, reached an agreement with the town not to purchase additional land in 2012 only to buy additional land years later.

The Caledonian-Record reports that opponents to the expansion outweighed supporters citing issues with noise, odor, contaminates in test wells and insufficient cover.

Bethlehem resident Dick Robie says the landfill has a tax benefit the town needs.