Landmark Woodstock restaurant to close its doors

It's the most visible business in downtown Woodstock-- Bentley's. The restaurant has been here for more than four decades.

"It's like a landmark and I always come here when I come to Woodstock," said Janice Saffioti, a visitor from New York.

But the current owners are calling it quits.

"There is a double-edged sword for being a pretty, colonial, upscale village," said Gary Smith of the Woodstock Pharmacy.

No one from Bentley's staff was available to speak on camera but they did tell WCAX News the reason for closing at the end of April is because the business is unable to come to a new lease agreement with the building's owner, an out-of-state investor from New York.

"The rents are not commensurate with the level of business that the businesses are doing, so they are not successful," Smith said.

"They don't seem to have the same feeling as the people who owned these buildings before who were local people. And therefore, some of the stores cannot stay in business with the rents they are being charged," said Nicholas Ferro, a jewelry store owner.

But there's another concern for other businesses on the same street. The building noticeably needs some work.

"They haven't kept it up," Ferro said.

Residents are hopeful needed repairs will be made and another tenant moves into what they say is a key spot in the community.

"The food is always good, the staff is friendly. I'm sad it is closing," Saffioti said.

Bentley's is planning a couple of concerts mid-April to remember the good times and celebrate the past, while some members of this community wonder what the future has in store.

WCAX News reached out to the owners of the building but had not yet heard back when this story was published.