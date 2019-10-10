Lands' End leaving Sears in South Burlington

A national retailer at the University Mall in South Burlington is closing.

Lands' End is leaving its space in the Sears at the mall.

The store's website says the location is no longer accepting returns and is in liquidation.

Sears bought Lands' End in 2002, then sold it off in 2014. Now, Lands' End plans to be out of all Sears stores-- including the one in South Burlington-- by the end of the year.

Lands' End is opening its own independent stores. It has 20 nationwide so far. We're waiting to see if one will open in Vermont.