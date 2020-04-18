Landscapers happy to be included with first Vt. spigot turn

Gov. Phil Scott announced that landscaping businesses can start working again on Monday, with some guidelines to keep in mind.

And timing is everything. Aaron Smith of S & D Landscaping says his company hasn't lost too much business just yet.

"On a normal year we'd just be barely starting, and this year we've had a light winter and an early spring, so it feels like we're behind, but in reality on the calendar, we're just about a week off of last year's pace," Smith said.

He said he is coordinating with 19 other local landscaping businesses and the Vermont Nursery and Landscape Association to keep up to speed on when they can start work.

And Smith is glad that they will be able to re-open their businesses.

"It's been a little bit tricky but everybody's been gracious and we're going to be out the door, on Monday and we're gonna get it done."

Now...wait for Monday.

"My crews all been ready to go, and the customers are ready to see us as well, they were a little sad not to see us already," Smith said.

Kristina MacKulin with the Vermont Nursey and Landscape Association says, even if landscaping businesses will be restricted to two-man crews and limited person-to-person contact to follow state health guidelines, she's happy to see work start back up.

"It's a positive sign that we're moving in the right direction and I'm really hopeful that governor Scott is going to be able to keep opening that spigot more-and-more as time goes, MacKulin said.