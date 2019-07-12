Tractor-trailer crash causes lane closures on I-91 near Springfield

Vermont State Police say Interstate 91 north of exit 7caused delays Friday morning because of a tractor trailer crash.

Police say the driver of the big rig fell asleep at the wheel and went into the median, hitting a large patch of boulders. The truck had extensive damage but the driver, Thomas Moore, 59, of Connecticut was not injured.

One northbound lane will be closed until about 7:30 a.m. Police say to expect delayed commute times.

It's open to traffic as of Friday morning.