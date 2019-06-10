Large, 47-panel mural installed in Barre

A large, colorful mural made up of 47 panels celebrating local and state landmarks and industry has been installed in a Vermont community.

The Times Argus reports that participants in Barre's Summer Street Mural Project, including local nonprofits and businesses, watched Saturday as the panels were installed.

U-32 Middle and High School art teacher Kristine Chartrand designed the 130-by-20-foot mural, and more than 50 people helped paint the panels last winter inside the Vermont Granite Museum.

Former Barre Rotary Club president Caroline Earle proposed the project two years ago.

The mural pays homage to the state's fall foliage and ski and maple syrup industries. Other elements include wildlife, statues from downtown Barre highlighting the town's granite industry, as well as the Statehouse dome and other Vermont landmarks.

