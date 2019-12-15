Last chance to comment

Today is the deadline to make comments on conserved lands in NEK.

If you would like to voice an opinion on the future management and use of a group of conserved lands in the Northeast Kingdom, today is your last chance.

Future planning is under review. The Bill Sladyk Wildlife Management Area, Black Turn Brook State Forest and Averill Mountain Wildlife Management Area may be used for sustainable forestry, fish and wildlife habitat and outdoor activities.

All comments must be made in writing to wildlife biologist, Doug Morin. He can be reached at doug.morin@vermont.gov

