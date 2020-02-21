Last day on the job for BPD deputy chief

Friday is the last day on the job for Burlington Deputy Police Chief Jan Wright after she was forced to resign because of her social media activity.

It all started last summer when then-chief Brandon del Pozo created a secret Twitter account to respond to a critic of the city.

After Del Pozo resigned in December, Mayor Weinberger named Deputy Chief Wright Acting Chief.

She told the mayor she too had created social media accounts under a fake name to respond to critics.

Acting Chief Jennifer Morrison says Wright's use of social media had become an obstacle to how they interact and keep trust within the Burlington community.

For Wright's last two weeks, she was put on desk duty.

She's been with Burlington Police for the past 18 years.