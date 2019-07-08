Last day to sign up for ANEW Place Serve Week

ANEW Place will be working with several nonprofits for the second annual Serve Week, from Monday July 22 to Saturday July 27.

During that week, twice a day, different organizations will be hosting volunteers.

People can sign up to be apart of projects that range from preparing and serving meals to clean storage spaces.

Organizers say every morning or evening, during the week, there's a different volunteer opportunity.

"Serve week is an opportunity for different organizations that don't usually partner to work together, to address homelessness, which is something that really impacts our community. There's ten of us partnering for this great week of awareness and action," said Hannah Baker, an ANEW organizer.

Monday is the last day to sign up. Click here for more information.

"It's like a 2-3 hour commitment and you get to learn about that organization and do some hands on work to benefit your community," said Baker.