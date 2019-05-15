Last-minute changes to Vermont City Marathon course

We are just 11 days away from the Vermont City Marathon and changes are coming to the course.

Our Ike Bendavid looked into the last-minute alterations. He learned that while construction at Waterfront Park is expected to be finished in time for the marathon, organizers did not want to chance it, so they are moving the finish line.

The race usually ends in Waterfront Park. But that part of the park is under construction, so organizers say they are moving the finish line.

The finish line will move about 1,000 feet and the race will end at the Echo Center. To counter that change, the course has cut 1,000 feet from the south end of the course.

Organizers say it's a small change and runners should have a similar experience.

"It caught us a little off guard but there's always changes every year. There's always something-- a road project, a park project, some internal work that we want to get done that changes something around," said Joe Connolly, the director of race operations.

Burlington Parks and Rec said construction efforts have been hindered by the weather. The work is public-funded upgrades for things like irrigation and electric. The work is expected to wrap up before the marathon and for the summer.