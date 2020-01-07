Last-minute deal saves home care services for veterans in Vt., NH

There appears to be good news for veterans across our region who were in jeopardy of losing home care services.

The VA Mission Act went into effect earlier this year to give veterans greater access to health care in the community. But one community provider in our region that serves about 80 veterans in Vermont and New Hampshire was threatening to end service because of lack of payment. Now, just a week before the deadline, it appears a deal has been reached.

Mary Gay is an Army veteran who suffers from bipolar disorder and PTSD. For the past couple of years, she has relied on TLC, a local home care provider with offices in Vermont and New Hampshire, to help with basic daily needs.

"She cleans the house, she makes meals, she takes me places," Gay said.

But recently, Gay was notified by TLC that the company could no longer afford to provide the care due to a much lower reimbursement rate issued by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

"So it has been a challenge since the enactment of the Mission Act," said Mohamed Basha, the CEO of TLC Home Care.

Basha says he has been negotiating rates with the VA for months since the Mission Act went into effect to no avail. A deadline was set for Jan. 15 to end services.

However, on Tuesday, just hours after WCAX News asked the VA about lost service, the company was told by VA officials that it would be getting paid at a rate they could live with.

For Basha, it's personal; the CEO is also a Gold Star family member.

"It is not the same as what we were getting reimbursed before but it is close to what we were getting paid, so we can continue to operate the business and provide the services needed," Basha said.

The executive director of the White River Junction VA issued WCAX the following statement Tuesday afternoon: "We are committed to ensuring Veterans receive the care they have earned and deserve. We appreciate the dedication and commitment of agencies like TLC to our Veterans. Community partnerships are instrumental to the health and wellbeing of Veterans utilizing their services."

"I am hoping that, in time, this will be a smooth process. But it hasn't been smooth and it's been a challenge since the rollout," Basha said.

But with news of continued care, worry turns to relief for those who depend on the service.

"I know there are veterans out there who are hurting more than I am and, of course, I am speaking for them," Gay said.

Officials with TLC say there is a meeting planned at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction next week. But they did tell us this is an issue that's not just affecting them, it's affecting all community care providers who work with veterans.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, issued a statement to WCAX News about the home care funding negotiations. Sanders says he feared this would happen when Congress passed the VA Mission Act and "a profit-making corporation like Optum got between veterans and the critically needed care."