Last-minute shoppers hit the stores

You're running out of time to buy Christmas presents.

The holiday is just a few hours away and some people still aren't done shopping!

We caught up with people on Burlington's Church Street Marketplace this Christmas Eve who waited until the very last minute to wrap up their holiday shopping.

"I'm shopping for my grandmother. She decided to surprise us. I was going to send her her gifts but she's going to be here, so I wanted her to have something from Santa under the tree," said John Brooks, who is visiting Vermont from Florida.

"I didn't finish. My husband's in the Guard and he's been away for the past couple of weeks, so I couldn't really find time to shop because I had to work and I had to take care of everything at home. He's home now, so I have time to finish like at last minute," said Crystal Neskey of Underhill.

Other people said they didn't really have excuses for waiting until the last minute. They're just glad to get it done in time.