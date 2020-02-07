Last of 6 NY taxi owners pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud

A Ticongeroga man has pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud Medicaid.

Khalid Chadder is the last of six people who admitted to federal charges of Medicaid fraud in connection with a 2018 investigation into medical transport companies in Essex County.

Chadder admitted he was paid for trips where beneficiaries actually drove themselves, and that he also falsified the identities of drivers. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Chadder operated Adirondack Taxi and Limo, a Medicaid-funded transportation company based in Ticonderoga.

Another taxi owner in the scheme, Arshad Nazir, 55, was sentenced Wednesday to one year in prison.

