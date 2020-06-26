Last projects finished for Old Man of the Mountain memorial

The final project to memorialize New Hampshire’s iconic Old Man of the Mountain has been completed and organizers are planning a small gathering to celebrate in September.

The Caledonian-Record reports a fishing platform at Profile Lake and a 600-foot-long pathway at the lake’s north end were finished recently at Franconia Notch State Park.

The massive, naturally formed granite profile attracted tourists to Franconia Notch for about 200 years before it crumbled in 2003.

Since then, a nonprofit legacy fund has created a memorial plaza, featuring seven steel “profilers” that recreate the Old Man’s image.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)