The last state building restored after Tropical Storm Irene will open next week.

The 20,000-square-foot Weeks building in Waterbury opens to state employees Monday after $7.4 million in renovations.

Hundreds of workers had to be relocated after Weeks filled with floodwater during the August 2011 storm.

The building now has a modified basement with special drains and pumps to allow groundwater to be redistributed without causing damage.