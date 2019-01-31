Late night Winooski fire

Inspectors will be in Winooski Thursday morning, after an overnight fire at a building on West Spring Street.

The flames kept several fire crews busy Wednesday night.

Firefighters tell us when they got there, there was heavy fire in the back of the building.

It's believed the building has commercial storage and apartments, but it's not clear.

Firefighters tell us no one was in the building when they got there.

It broke out at about 10:30 p.m. and fire crews say the hydrants were shoveled out, making it easy for them to access water.

We'll be following this story and let you know what sparked the flames.

