Late-season storm to bring heavy snow to some areas

A late season storm is bringing the possibility of snow - some of it heavy - to parts of Maine New Hampshire, and Vermont.

Derek Schroeter from the National Weather Service said a coastal storm will intensify Thursday afternoon, bringing rain along the coast and snow in western and northern Maine. As much as a foot or more of snow could fall on higher elevations in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Meanwhile, the midcoast and eastern Maine will be lashed by winds gusting to upward of 50 mph. Central Maine Power is urging customers to be prepared for power outages.

