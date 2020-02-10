Latest polls show Sanders leading going into NH primary

On the eve of the New Hampshire primary, candidates are busy making their final pitches to voters.

Here's a look at the latest polls.

A Boston Globe/Suffolk poll and an Emerson poll both show Bernie Sanders winning Tuesday's primary.

The Boston Globe/Suffolk poll has him out on top with 27%, Pete Buttigieg with 19% and Amy Klobuchar with 14%.

The Emerson poll has Sanders with 30%, followed by Buttigieg with 23% and Klobuchar with 14%.

The Real Clear Politics polling average over the last week has Sanders polling two points higher than where he was a week ago. And since last week's Iowa caucuses, Buttigieg has surged ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden into second place. In these polling averages, Biden has slipped below Elizabeth Warren. It also shows Klobuchar's polling numbers have sharply increased since Friday night's debate.

And the latest CBS News Tracker poll shows Sanders leading with 29% support.

We'll find out Tuesday whether Sanders can keep holding off the rest of the Democratic field for a win.