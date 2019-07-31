Law allows NY emergency responders to remove animals from cars

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill into law that allows emergency responders to remove animals from unattended cars if they believe they are in danger.

The law authorizes firefighters and other emergency medical responders to remove animals in unattended motor vehicles under conditions that endanger their health or well-being.

Cuomo says the legislation will help reduce wait times when calls are made to 911 that a pet is in danger, especially when police or animal control availability is limited.

"Leaving a pet in a stifling hot or freezing cold car is inhumane and potentially dangerous, and emergency responders should have the ability to remove them if necessary," Cuomo said in a statement. "As a dog owner myself, I am proud to sign this measure into law to help ensure the safety and wellbeing of animals."

The bill goes into effect immediately.