Law connects North Country National Scenic Trail to Long Trail

A bill to link the North Country National Scenic Trail in New York to Vermont's Long Trail has been signed into federal law.

The North Country National Scenic Trail crosses seven northern states, from North Dakota to Crown Point in New York. The bill would allow it to link up in Addison County with the Long Trail, providing a connection with the Appalachian Trail.

President Trump signed off on it Tuesday as part of a large public lands package.

Representative Peter Welch, D-Vermont, was one of the sponsors of the bill and said linking the two trails will provide Vermonters and tourists with new opportunities to enjoy nature and increase economic development.

"We've got to nurture these trails because that's what helps attract people to Vermont -- it's one of the resources that we have. So linking up this trail system -- so all the way from North Dakota to Crown Point -- will be connected with the Long Trail and then with the Appalachian Trail. There's folks who are really gong to be excited to be doing a portion of that," Welch said.

In addition to extending the NCNST into Vermont, the bill also incorporates more than 400 miles of existing Minnesota trails into the system.