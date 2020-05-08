Law enforcement go online to educate Vermonters

Vermont Police are taking to social media to connect with their communities during this pandemic. They doing virtual tours with their Crime Scene Search Team, Crash Reconstruction team, and their bomb squad. Adam Silverman, a representative of the Vermont State Police force, says they plan to have a tour with their Search and Rescue Unit next week.

"Much of it has been focused on, children and younger Vermonters who have been learning from home but certainly there has been plenty of interest," Silverman said. "We have a lot of special teams and we want to find a way to highlight as many of them as we can just to give the public that extra glimpse inside the state police."

State troopers are not the only ones in Vermont posting videos to social media.

The Williston Police Department posted about Duke, the first K-9 therapy dog in the state. The Milton Police department is posting videos of day-to-day operations, special birthday drive-by's, and sanitizing practices at their station. Burlington Police is taking time to read stories for children in the Queen City.

Burlington Police Interim Police Chief Jennifer Morrison says the idea to read books came from a school resource officer who suggested the idea as a way to engage kids and give parents a slight break from the day to day stay at home order.

"We found that folks seemed to really enjoy the stories so, I think we have about a dozen of them out at this point," Morrison said. "It just was an idea brought to us by an officer who said 'hey let's do this let's read books and share it with the community.'"

Burlington Police is also hosting a competition next week. Officers will break into teams, and produce their own original stories. Whoever gets the most likes and views on their story wins. While this might be a new twist in community policing, law enforcement is happy to be seen in a way that makes them more human and community-centered.