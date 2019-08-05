Law on incentives for students takes effect without Sununu signature

A law to give New Hampshire college students money to encourage them to stay in the state will take effect without the governor's approval.

It's called the Graduate Retention Incentive Partnership or GRIP. It aims to keep two- and four-year college graduates in the state.

New Hampshire employers can agree to pay graduates $1,000 through a bonus or to a student loan lender at the end of each year of employment. That lasts for four years.

In exchange, the state helps advertise open positions.

The bill went into effect without Gov. Chris Sununu's signature.

In a statement, Sununu, R-New Hampshire, said, in part: "I could not in good faith sign a bill that is nothing more than political window dressing. SB 12 appropriates $1 a year to the Department of Business and Economic Affairs to create a website to promote New Hampshire business. In my budget, I proposed a $16 million a year student debt assistance and workforce recruitment program that would have enabled participants to become debt free after five years of living and working for a New Hampshire employer... Unfortunately, the Legislature replaced this program with a $1 broken promise to the students of New Hampshire."