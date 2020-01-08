NY Lawmaker blamed drunken-driving crash on wife, records show

Court documents show a state Republican lawmaker charged with drunken driving blamed his wife for a New Year’s Eve crash.

The documents released Tuesday include a witness statement that accuses Brian M. Kolb of blaming the crash on his wife and saying, “You know how women drive.”

A separate court filing by an Ontario County sheriff's deputy shows that the former top Republican in the New York State Assembly had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16%, double the legal limit of .08% for driving.

Authorities said Kolb was behind the wheel when his state-issued 2018 GMC Acadia slid off a driveway and down an embankment near his home.

1/7/2020 7:27:40 PM (GMT -5:00)