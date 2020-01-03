Lawmakers from our region mostly critical of Trump air strike

Upward of 3,500 additional U.S. troops are heading to the Middle East as Iran vows revenge on the U.S. for Friday's military strike that killed a top general. President Trump said Friday he did not start a war, but lawmakers from our region are mixed on the president's move.

"We want the world to understand that there was, in fact, an imminent attack taking place," said U.S. Secretary of State

Mike Pompeo.

The day after the airstrike that killed Iran's General Qasem Soleimani, Pompeo says the decision saved American lives. "He was actively plotting in the region to take actions, big actions, as he described it, that would've put dozens if not hundreds of American lives at risk. It was imminent," he said.

Photos show two burning vehicles outside the airport in Baghdad, Iraq, where Soleimani was killed the U.S. drone strike.

The U.S. blames Soleimani for an attack on an Iraqi military base that killed an American contractor last month, as well as the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.

Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik issued a statement in support of the strike, which she called decisive, saying: "Iran was given multiple warnings and instead chose to continue to escalate tensions and threaten US troops and diplomats. The era of leading from behind with pallets of cash is over.

But not everyone supports the move. Campaigning in Iowa, Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders called the attack a "dangerous escalation," and repeated a warning he gave in 2002 before the war in Iraq.

"Today we must worry about unintended consequences and the impact of unilateral decision making," Sanders said. "As a caring nation we must do everything we can to prevent the horrible suffering that a war will cause."

Vermont Representative Peter Welch called the decision to attack "reckless" and "utterly without grounding in a coherent Middle East strategy."

In Tehran, thousands mourned in the streets and Iran's leaders are already promising retaliation, even using the hashtag #SevereRevenge.

President Trump denies the drone strike was to start a war with Iran, but that it was to take out a terrorist who should have been killed years ago.

"We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war," Trump said. "Soleimani was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel. But, we caught him in the act. And terminated him. Under my leadership, America's policy is unambiguous to terrorists who harm or intend to harm any American. We will find you, we will eliminate you we will always protect our diplomats, service members, all Americans, and our allies."

Channel 3 News first reported in September about a likely large-scale deployment for the Vermont National Guard. The 86th Brigade, which also includes soldiers from New Hampshire, was notified it's nearly certain to deploy in the spring or early summer of 2021. Vermont Guard officials Friday said they have received no indication that that timeline has changed. They say they remain in "sourcing status" -- meaning they are preparing for deployment anywhere.