Lawmakers hear horror stories about prescription prices

Patients who depend on prescription drugs and have felt the impact of skyrocketing prices told their stories lawmakers Friday. As witnesses shared their personal struggles some members of the House Oversight and Reform Committee were moved to tears.

"The drug cost more than my car payment, more than my business insurance, more than my food bill each month," said Ashley Krege of Texas

Pam Holt, a school teacher from Indiana, had to refinance her home to pay for her cancer medications.

"It was three years from being paid off and now I'm starting completely over," she said.

Sa'ra Skipper of Indiana has type 1 diabetes. She rationed costly insulin with her sister who also suffers from the disease-- a decision which almost had deadly consequences.

"She went into diabetic ketoacidosis, had to be hospitalized for four days. The veins in her body blew," Skipper said.

The committee says drug companies have raised prices on more than 3,400 medications just this year and this hearing is part of an investigation into those actions.

"We can't pay just any price the drug companies demand," said David Mitchell of Patients for Affordable Drugs.

Lawmakers at the hearing vowed to work together to come up with a solution.

"It's our job to make certain that these companies don't rip off the patent system, don't rip off the taxpayer," said Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont.

"Democrats, Republicans are looking at this very, very closely," said Rep. Mark Meadows, R-North Carolina.

Just this week, senators voted to advance legislation to lower drug prices.

The House is also working on its own bill to do the same.