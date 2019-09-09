Lawmakers look for answers to protect places of worship

As we approach the 18th anniversary of Sept. 11, lawmakers are looking back at what we've learned since.

File photo

The Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee visited the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City, talking to three former secretaries.

New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan asked them how the country can respond to an increase in threats and attacks on places of worship.

"One rabbi noted that they now only open the doors to the temple shortly before services begin and lock the doors shortly after the start of services," said Hassan, D-New Hampshire. "The rabbi says as she leads her congregation during these moments when the doors are open, she wonders, 'Is this the night we die?'"

Former Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano says there is no single approach to keep soft targets safe. Instead, she said there are multiple ideas.

"We can't lock down a free society but what we can do is to help mitigate risk. The grant program helps, active shooter training helps, additional local law enforcement resources during certain holiday periods may help," Napolitano said.

There is a federal security grant for nonprofit entities but former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said not many communities take advantage of it.