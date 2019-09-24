Lawmakers look to expand recycling in Vermont

Vermont lawmakers are looking to expand laws next session to cut back on plastic waste.

Legislators are exploring expanding several of Vermont's recycling laws dealing with single-use plastics by making producers responsible for managing plastics at the end of their lives. These are called extended producer responsibilities and we've used them in Vermont in the past with waste like electronics and batteries.

Lawmakers are looking into using EPRs with plastic waste, as well.

Advocates are also trying to incentivize recycling by updating the state's bottle bill. Vermont's bottle bill began about 45 years ago as an effort to clean up our streets and highways. It has since grown to be one of the state's biggest recycling programs.

Advocates want to increase the refund for returning bottles as well as accepting water, wine and sports drink bottles.

"We need to find ways of getting material into that circular system. And the bottle bill, because it has cleaner material, can be used. And this is the plastics industry people saying this, it can be used more readily than other curbside programs to make a new PET bottle for instance," said Paul Burns of VPIRG.

Additionally next month, S.285 will go into effect. Instead of giving away unclaimed deposits to companies like Coca-Cola, Vermont will recapture them and use the money to fund clean water programs.

Lawmakers hope that by continuing to boost recycling initiatives, we can lead the nation in waste reduction.

All of Tuesday's suggestions could make it into some form of legislation next session.