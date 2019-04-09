Lawmakers on Capitol Hill take aim at trampoline parks

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are pushing to regulate trampoline parks amid mounting concern over their risks. There have been several deaths since 2012 and the government says emergency room visits associated with the parks increased 600 percent over a five-year period.

Jason Freewalt is facing months of rehabilitation. He ruptured both of the patellar tendons in his knees after jumping into a foam pit at the "Get Air" trampoline park near Chicago.

"I can't describe it. It was one of the most painful things I've ever had," Freewalt said.

Less than an hour after an ambulance took Freewalt to the hospital, we arrived at the same park with trampoline expert Don McPherson.

Reporter Meg Oliver: How dangerous is it to have this trampoline next to a padded wall?

Don McPherson: Extremely dangerous. This can cause a brain bleed.

McPherson has coached elite gymnasts for more than 40 years and testified in hundreds of plaintiff cases against trampoline parks.

Reporter Meg Oliver: What kind of injuries do these cases involve?

Don McPherson: Two broken necks, half a dozen open tib-fib fractures... broken ankles... open fractured elbows.

"I was horrified, as a parent, not to mention a public official," said Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. He wants businesses to be held accountable for the injuries occuring inside trampoline parks. In many cases, visitors sign waivers with forced arbitration clauses, meaning they give up the right to take their cases to court.

"Trampoline parks want to avoid justice. They want to rig the system against anyone who is injured who may assert claims against them," Blumenthal said.

Reporter Meg Oliver: Are they trying to hide the number of deaths and injuries?

Senator Richard Blumenthal: They're trying to hide individual deaths, the total number. Everything about these injuries that may cast them in a bad light.

Freewalt, signed one of those waiver to enter the "Get Air" trampoline park. "When you go to places like this, you sort of trust in the fact that things are safe," he said.

"Get Air" officials didn't return calls for comment. Meanwhile, the world's largest trampoline park company, Circus Trix, said in a statement that, as with any sport, there are inherent risks, but they are committed to ongoing safety evaluations and take numerous measures to reduce risk at their parks.