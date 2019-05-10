Lawmakers pass plastics ban, clean water funding; big ticket items remain

Vermont lawmakers are nearing the finish line at the Statehouse and some legislation is beginning to move, while other bills identified as top priorities by Democrats continue to languish.

The pace of activity is picking up in Montpelier as lawmakers start to feel the pressure to wrap up their business on time. The Vermont House this week passed a proposal to fund federally mandated clean water projects. The plan diverts rooms and meals tax revenue from the education fund to the clean water fund. A current sales tax exemption on cloud-based software would be repealed, raising about $6 million to replenish the education fund.

"We're increasing sales tax collection by $21 million. Some people would say we should have been collecting it all along, and we're taking that and the lion's share is holding down property taxes and the balance, about $8 million, is going to clean water," said Rep. Scott Beck, R-Saint Johnsbury.

The proposal must still be approved by the Senate. Gov. Phil Scott has expressed his opposition to the plan. He proposed using revenue from the estate tax to pay for federally-mandated clean water projects.

The House also approved a ban on single-use plastic bags and polystyrene food containers. "Vermont's highways have become a dumping ground," said Rep. Jim McCullough, D-Williston.

The plastic bag ban would take effect next year, but the House and Senate have differing plans, so the two chambers will look to reconcile their bills. Rep. McCullough says Vermonters will have to help make it effective. "It's not the product's fault, it's the end user. And so this paradigm shift has to be embraced by Vermonters. But yes, I trust Vermonters to do this," he said.

Gov. Scott has not indicated if he will sign the plastics ban bill.

While those issues are advancing, Democrats' top priorities, like boosting the minimum wage, remain in question.

"Very discouraged. To me, $15 an hour by 2024 is a minimum," said Rep. Robin Chestnut-Tangermine, P-Middletown Springs.

A minimum wage bill to do just that has been stalled all week in the House as leadership considers a compromise. Leaders must decide whether to consider a less aggressive increase that would take longer to get to $15 that could get support from Gov. Phil Scott.

Chestnut-Tangermine, the Progressive caucus leader, says he'd rather wait than compromise. "At this point, I would favor putting it off until next year, marshalling our forces over the summer and fall," he said.

Legislative leaders hope to wrap up the session by the end of next week, but plenty of hurdles remain.