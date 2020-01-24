Lawmakers propose rival plans to bolster highway revenues

New Hampshire lawmakers are considering two opposing plans for bolstering state highway revenues.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports lawmakers heard two bills Tuesday that propose new systems for vehicle registration fees in the state in a response to a decline in gas tax revenue and road maintenance funding.

One of the bills would impose higher fees on more fuel efficient vehicles. The alternate plan would redo how registration fees are calculated to incorporate the vehicle's gross weight and how many miles it travels each year.

The majority of the people who testified on the bills agreed that the highway fund needs to become less dependent on gas taxes.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/23/2020 8:22:48 PM (GMT -5:00)