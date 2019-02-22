Lawmakers reconsider Vermont's youthful offender law

Vermont lawmakers are asking the question-- are some crimes too serious to be handled in family court? Now, they're reconsidering parts of the state's expanded youthful offender law.

"We all have the same goal, which is to not see this person back," Bennington County State's Attorney Erica Marthage said.

Marthage has used youthful offender practices for about 20 years, even before it was officially part of Vermont's statute. She supports it.

"Because I have always found it to be a useful and rehabilitative sentence for certain populations," she explained.

But she has concerns about how the state's youthful offender law has been used since it was expanded last summer to include any and all crimes committed by people up to the age of 22.

"My concern is that leaving it the way it is is really taking away from the importance of youthful offender," Marthage said. "We are referring cases that are definitely not appropriate for youthful offender."

Right now, 18-, 19-, 20- and 21-year-olds who commit crimes like kidnapping, murder, aggravated sex assault, assault, maiming, and Assault and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon-- some of Vermont's so-called Big 12 crimes-- can be sent to family court.

"Those offenses should always be at the discretion of the state's attorney's office whether we would agree to a referral to youthful offender," Marthage said.

That's one change lawmakers are considering right now.

"By and large, one would not expect an aggravated sexual assault, one would not expect a murder, those types of things to go through a process like that," said Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington County. "But you don't want to close the book ever and say this could never be done. You want to leave it open for that rare case. But it should be rare and not regular."

Sears says the Senate bill in the works would clarify several things, including:

-Which crimes the state's attorneys would have a say in.

-Addressing concerns that the risk assessments being used on young offenders didn't identify sex crimes risks appropriately.

-Also, whether youthful offender treatment could be expanded past the age of 22. Right now, any jurisdiction ends once the offender hits that age.

The goal is to allow young offenders the chance at rehabilitation while also maintaining public safety and accountability.

"We like to have opportunities but we don't like to have them taken advantage of," Sears said.

In addition to the proposal in the Senate, there is a House version, as well. Those will need to be reconciled if any changes will be made.

Also important to note is that both bills are still in committee in the earlier stages.

We contacted Defender General Matthew Valerio for his take on the issue. Valerio says it would be premature to comment on the direction the bill is going. But he did reiterate that youthful offender status has always included serious crimes, including homicide.

He feels this current debate is opportunistic and says the state's attorneys already have a say in court about youthful offenders-- they can argue against it during the hearing. And the judge ultimately has the final say. And if state's attorneys have discretion that may cut back on equity between counties.