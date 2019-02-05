Lawmakers to allow public to weigh in on abortion-rights protection bill

The Vermont Statehouse will host a public hearing on abortion Wednesday, and both sides of the issue are preparing to make their opinions heard.

A bill to to enshrine the right to an abortion in state law has more than 90 sponsors in the House, but opponents say it goes too far by calling for no restrictions at all.

Debates over abortion are emotional and this time it's not expected to be any different. The sponsors of the bill say a conservative leaning U.S. Supreme Court means the landmark Roe vs. Wade case could be overturned, so they want to make sure Vermont law is clear.

"This does not change anything about what is current Vermont policy around access to abortion," said Rep. Ann Pugh, D-South Burlington. The House Human Services Committee chair says the current debate is exactly why the state needs a well-defined law. "Because people don't know now and they're raising fears out of ignorance about what in fact is the current policy."

Pugh is ushering legislation through the House that she says will protect choice for women. "This bill does not promote abortion. This bill, in fact, says very clearly a woman has a choice to carry a pregnancy to term, to give birth or to have an abortion," she said.

Mary Beerworth leads the Vermont Right to Life Committee, which is working to scuttle the bill. "This is a very aggressive approach to a very sensitive subject and it involves a mother, her unborn baby and the community. And it's offensive to so many Vermonters right now," she said. Beerworth says the bill goes well beyond Roe vs. Wade and could open the door to organ harvesting and other actions. She fears one line in the bill the most. "Fertilized egg, embryo or fetus shall not have independent rights under Vermont law. That's a breathtaking statement to make."

The bill has Bishop Christopher Coyne of the Burlington Catholic Diocese concerned, too. He took the step of asking Vermont Catholics to voice their opposition to lawmakers. "I just thought the policy is so broad and it goes so far in terms of expanding the right to an abortion that I had to say something," Coyne said. But the bishop says the policy shouldn't be about religion. "I don't want it to be a matter of a collar and a faith matter, because I don't see this as a faith matter. I see this as a community matter of just what's right and what's wrong."

Beerworth says the bill goes too far by not including any restrictions on abortions.

But Rep. Pugh says that isn't the government's place. "A restriction comes from medical ethics and a conversation between the provider and the individual," she said.

People on both sides of the issue say they expect the hearing from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. to be civil but passionate. It is open to the public, but signs and banners are not permitted inside the House chamber.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a similar bill last month codifying rights laid out in federal abortion rulings.

