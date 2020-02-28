Lawmakers to hold formal tally on Act 250 on Friday

Lawmakers worked late into the night hammering out the details of Act 250 reforms.

The land development law was enacted 50 years ago and lawmakers wanted to update it to tackle issues like climate change.

The House passed it on a voice vote. On Friday, there will be the more formal tally and then they'll have to compromise with the Senate's version.

Lawmakers say the goal of the Act 250 update is to make development in urban centers easier while protecting Vermont's rural countryside.

Critics of Act 250 have said the law stifles development growth and drives out business, but advocates say Act 250 is what keeps the Green Mountain State green.