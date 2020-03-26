Lawmakers urge New Hampshire governor to issue stay at home order

A stay at home order is not in effect in New Hampshire, but hundreds of lawmakers are urging Governor Chris Sununu to put one in place.

Two hundred democrats in the New Hampshire House of Representatives are asking the governor to immediately issue the order to help slow the spread of the virus. They say every day that passes without a stay-at-home directive makes it harder on healthcare industry, leading to loss of life. Lawmakers say the first death in the state emphasizes the urgency to make these decisions.

