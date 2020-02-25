NH lawmakers working on tick-borne disease testing bill

Lawmakers in New Hampshire are working on a bill that would require more insurance coverage for people who get tick-borne disease testing.

Democrat Rep. Megan Murray says her constituents have told her that doctors often prioritize testing for Lyme disease after a tick bit. New Hampshire Public Radio reports Murray's bill would require insurers to cover more advanced, broad tests that could catch Lyme and other more rare diseases.

Murray says she hopes that testing for these diseases earlier will prevent delayed diagnoses, as well as lower costs for patients and insurers.

