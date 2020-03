A Vermont couple is celebrating being named small business people of the year.

Sean and Karen Lawson from Lawson's Finest Liquids were recognized for growing their micro-brew business from a two-person team to having 51 employees.

The business began in 2008 in a small building in back of their home and has now grown into three buildings in Waitfield that occupy over 25,000 square-feet, a 34 barrel brewery, taproom, retail store, and a warehouse and distribution center.