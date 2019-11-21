Lawsuit: NY prisoners punished over false drug results

A lawsuit says hundreds of New York state prisoners were wrongly subjected to sometimes harsh punishments after drug tests erroneously showed that they had used narcotics while incarcerated.

The federal class-action lawsuit was filed Wednesday against the manufacturer of drug-testing equipment.

A spokesman for the state corrections department tells The New York Times that the prisons stopped using Microgenics Corp. equipment after learning that results were inaccurate and “immediately reversed any actions” taken as a result of the tests.

The state inspector general’s office says it began investigating Microgenics’ drug-testing system two months ago.

An email requesting comment was sent on Thursday to Microgenics’ parent company, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

