Lawsuit accuses Woodside of harmful practices

Disability Rights Vermont has filed a federal lawsuit accusing Vermont's juvenile detention center of holding children in conditions that are "physically and emotionally harmful."

Vermont Public Radio reports court documents allege that children at Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center in Colchester are held in dangerous restraints and long-term isolation and don't receive adequate mental health treatment.

The lawsuit is asking for the detention center to end these practices and create new policies.

The Vermont Department for Children and Families says it is in the process of reviewing the lawsuit and has been working with stakeholders, including Disability Rights Vermont, to review practices and "improve them when appropriate." It says it expects an expert's report and recommendations in the coming weeks.

