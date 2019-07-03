Lawsuit advances on Burlington City Hall Park renovations

A renovation project at Burlington City Hall Park is at the center of a lawsuit. And now there's a claim about an expired construction permit.

Here's the back and forth.

Plaintiffs tried to stop the renovation with a preliminary injunction, but the court denied it. They say the city's construction permits expired March 22.

The city moved to dismiss the claim but the judge said the case needed to continue and be hashed out.

"I expect that the city is going to deny that claim that the permits expired, that's really what I can say about it," said Eileen Blackwood, the city attorney for Burlington.

The city has two weeks to file an answer.

Blackwood says she believes the city is still on track to begin construction in mid-July.