/ NH lawsuit challenges school funding formula

Two decades after a series of court decisions that said New Hampshire has a duty to provide and pay for an adequate education, a school district has sued the state, saying that hasn't been accomplished.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports the ConVal School District names the state, the Department of Education, Gov. Chris Sununu and Commissioner Frank Edelblut as defendants in the suit filed Wednesday.

The lawsuit says the current price tag for a base "adequate education," $3,636.06, doesn't reflect accurate costs for facilities, transportation, and teacher salaries and benefits.

The complaint references a series of New Hampshire Supreme Court decisions from the 1990s called the Claremont cases.

The Attorney General's office, which represents the state, declined to comment, saying it hadn't seen the suit yet.

