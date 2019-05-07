Lawsuit filed over display of Bible at NH veterans hospital

A U.S. Air Force veteran has sued the director of New Hampshire's veterans hospital over the display of a Bible.

The Bible became part of a memorial table at the Manchester VA Medical Center. It was removed in January after the Military Religious Freedom Foundation said some patients complained. The group said it was a First Amendment violation. The Bible reappeared in a display case in February after other veterans complained about its removal.

The Missing Man Table memorial honors missing veterans and prisoners of war. The federal lawsuit filed Tuesday by James Chamberlain against the medical center's director says it should be a memorial to all who have served, regardless of their beliefs.

A Department of Veterans Affairs spokesman said the center put the Bible back after consulting with lawyers.

