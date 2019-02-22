Lawsuit filed to stop redevelopment of City Hall Park in Burlington

Several Burlington residents are filing a lawsuit to stop the redevelopment of City Hall Park.

In a statement, the group says city council is going "rogue" and is rushing the project.

They were part of a petition to put this article on the Town Meeting Day ballot, urging the city council to cancel the plan.

But, city council has since voted to refuse the question on the ballot.

The group says they feel that decision has violated the Burlington Charter and asks that the court revisits the decision.

