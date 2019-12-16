Nectar's settles lawsuit with woman injured in shooting

A lawsuit involving a 2018 shooting outside a Burlington bar has been settled.

Chelsi Parker filed a civil lawsuit earlier this year against Nectar's after she was injured in what police called a "wild west" shootout outside the downtown bar.

In February 2018, police say Rashad Nashid fired two shots into the crowd and one of those bullets hit Parker. The 26-year-old was shot in the chest but survived.

Police say a bouncer took away Nashid's gun earlier in the night, but did not call police and gave the gun back to Nashid later in the night.

Details of the settlement between Parker and Nectar's were not made available, but a joint statement from both sides says they were pleased and relieved that a deal was reached.

The statement says it recognizes the horrible event, addresses Parker's injuries and future medical needs appropriately, while recognizing and supporting Nectar's efforts regarding sound firearms policies.

Nashid had pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges but also faces state charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

The Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery last summer also slapped Nectars with a two-day suspension of its liquor license and a $750 fine to settle charges related to the shooting.