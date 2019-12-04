Lawsuit settled over Burlington homeless camp removal

The ACLU of Vermont has reached a settlement with the city of Burlington in a federal lawsuit challenging the city's policy for confiscating and destroying the property of homeless residents.

The lawsuit was on behalf of the ACLU's client Brian Croteau, Sr. It was filed in 2017 following reports that Burlington was evicting residents from local shelter sites, taking their property and destroying it.

Under the settlement, Burlington has agreed to tell people the specific reasons their site is being considered for removal, give them an opportunity to object, give notice before taking property and store that property for at least 30 days.

Croteau was also awarded $25,000 plus mediation costs.